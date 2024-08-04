Economic Development Officer (Research and Development)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts research on the economic development and innovation of the city.
- Coordinates research activities with internal and external stakeholders.
- Gathers data and information to be used in the City’s Corporate Strategy.
- Receives project proposal for investment.
- Produces recommendations for allocation of stands for industrial/commercial development.
- Builds economic models through financial modelling and data analytics.
- Coordinates the grant writing and sustainability reports of the City.
- Organises meetings, minutes and reports for the Development Committee for the City of Bulawayo.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Economics or equivalent.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked.
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Economic Development Officer (Research and Development)”should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Acting Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
Deadline: 15 August 2024.
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.