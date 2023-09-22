Economic Strengthening and Household Officer x5
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Economic Strengthening and Household Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The overall goal of the position is to plan and implement economic strengthening for caregivers, adolescent girls, and young women selling sex at the district level in collaboration with relevant line ministries. The position reports to the Economic Strengthening and Household Coordinator.
Station: DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide overall planning and implementation of the out-of-school AGYW and caregiver combined socio-economic program at the district level in collaboration with Siyakha Champions, CBT and DREAMS Ambassadors.
- Identify and nurture strategic partnerships to support the program to meet its economic strengthening goals in liaison with government line ministries and Private Companies amongst others.
- Develop and maintain linkages with governments, organizations, and projects that support economic strengthening activities including financial support.
- Coordinate with private companies and value chain players in the provision of production contracts and extension services.
- Use appropriate project management tools to plan, review, and track implementing partners’ progress on project implementation and use of project resources.
- Provide high-quality facilitation of training and systematic post-training supportive supervision and mentoring to AGYW and caregivers.
- Foster a culture of accountability and learning through regular monitoring of project sites, providing oversight of studies and assessments, and proper documentation of tools and promising practices to contribute to learning and building the evidence around household graduation, transition, and economic strengthening.
- Document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction, etc.
- Provide technical support to Siyakha Champions/CBT and DREAMS Ambassadors in the implementation of the economic strengthening component as per program and donor benchmarks.
- Supports Community-Based Mentors to identify, mobilize, and recruit AGYW into clubs as well as identify those that are eligible for the Economic Strengthening activities.
- Supporting the implementation of the Economic Strengthening activities ensuring that sessions meet program quality standards.
- Directly supports program monitoring through tracking weekly targets and mobilizing project data, drafting project reports as required.
- Reviews Siyakha/CBT Champions timesheets, travel requests, performance reviews, and claims.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences, or a closely related field.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in household economic strengthening programming.
- Certified WHO L.I.V.E.S training or previous experience in PEPFAR-supported programs.
- Experience in working with vulnerable young people in economic strengthening initiatives, in areas such as small-scale crop and livestock production, value-chain development, business development, entrepreneurship, and financial services.
- Demonstrated experience in community mobilization, organization, management, and mediation among local actors and partner capacity building.
- Demonstrated experience in training design, delivery, and mentoring in subject matter relevant to this position.
- Commitment to and understanding of the DREAMS Program’s goals aims, values, and principles including rights-based approaches as they relate to building resilience to obtain better health outcomes.
- Ability to work independently, think innovatively and strategically and work effectively within a team.
- Fluency in written and spoken English.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and deadlines.
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 September 2023
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org