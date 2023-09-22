Economic Strengthening and Household Officer x5

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Economic Strengthening and Household Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The overall goal of the position is to plan and implement economic strengthening for caregivers, adolescent girls, and young women selling sex at the district level in collaboration with relevant line ministries. The position reports to the Economic Strengthening and Household Coordinator.

Station: ​DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)