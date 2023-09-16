Economic Strengthening Officer (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​ Nine (9) Months

Reporting to the District Coordinator

Duties and Responsibilities

Formation of VSLA groups and ensure timeous implementation of VSLA.

Provide technical support to Project beneficiaries in VSLs in the implementation of the economic strengthening component as per project benchmarks.

Training of VSLA registered participants on financial literacy, skills assessment, market opportunity identification/assessment, and entrepreneurship.

Data collection of VSLA for submission to District Coordinator.

Document economic strengthening project results and, including lessons learnt, humanitarian stories, newsletter articles.

Timely produce and share weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Develop an activity plan basing on the main Program activity plan.

Collaborate with strategic information unit and support program monitoring through tracking weekly targets, performance and reporting.

Conducting community training needs assessments.

Capacity building trainings for beneficiaries based on identified needs.

Any other duties assigned by the District Coordinator.

Planning and scheduling of capacity building activities in consultation with key stakeholders.

Ensure gender, HIV and AIDS, COVID 19 and environment are mainstreamed during implementation of activities.

Ensuring data protection for all programme document.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences, or a closely related field.

A minimum of two (2) years’ experience in household economic strengthening programming

Experience in working with rural communities in economic strengthening initiatives.

Experience in community mobilization, organization, management and mediation among local actors and partner capacity building

Demonstrated experience in training design, delivery and mentoring in subject matter relevant to this position

Ability to work independently, think innovatively and strategically and work effectively within a team

Good verbal and written communication skills

Computer literacy is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.