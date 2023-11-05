Economic Strengthening Officer (Mutare)

Job Description

Job summary- FACT Zimbabwe is implementing the USAID/Pepfar funded Support Maintain Advocate reduce Risk and Transform (SMART) Girls DREAMS initiative to targeted Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in Mutare district of Manicaland province, Zimbabwe. Economic strengthening (ES) is one of the core services under the SMART Girls’ aims to ensure sustainable local solutions for economic development are sought for AGYW (15-24 years). The Economic Strengthening Officer (ESO) under the DREAMS program will be responsible for providing foundational and comprehensive economic strengthening services using USAID approved financial education, business skills, employability, and entrepreneurship curricula, including the Siyakha model. The aim of Siyakha is to ensure targeted AGYW become self-reliant and self-assured when handling finances, and to develop a sound understanding of earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and investing. The ESO will be expected to establish sustainable financial and business linkages to inculcate a culture of savings and access to credit and develop sustainable enterprises.

The Economic Strengthening Officer will be accountable for the development, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of economic strengthening and work-readiness activities. The ES Officer will ensure all district activities are documented and submitted timeously to the MER for consolidation and onward submission to USAID.

She/he will provide close supportive supervision and spot