Economic Strengthening Officer (Mutare)
Job Description
Job summary- FACT Zimbabwe is implementing the USAID/Pepfar funded Support Maintain Advocate reduce Risk and Transform (SMART) Girls DREAMS initiative to targeted Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in Mutare district of Manicaland province, Zimbabwe. Economic strengthening (ES) is one of the core services under the SMART Girls’ aims to ensure sustainable local solutions for economic development are sought for AGYW (15-24 years). The Economic Strengthening Officer (ESO) under the DREAMS program will be responsible for providing foundational and comprehensive economic strengthening services using USAID approved financial education, business skills, employability, and entrepreneurship curricula, including the Siyakha model. The aim of Siyakha is to ensure targeted AGYW become self-reliant and self-assured when handling finances, and to develop a sound understanding of earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and investing. The ESO will be expected to establish sustainable financial and business linkages to inculcate a culture of savings and access to credit and develop sustainable enterprises.
The Economic Strengthening Officer will be accountable for the development, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of economic strengthening and work-readiness activities. The ES Officer will ensure all district activities are documented and submitted timeously to the MER for consolidation and onward submission to USAID.
She/he will provide close supportive supervision and spot
-checks to beneficiaries and service delivery points (schools, clinics and, communities). The ES officer will work in close liaison with relevant line ministries ensuring the sustainability of activities conducted. The ES Officer will also be responsible in ensuring that economic strengthening initiatives for AGYW and their caregivers are well sought.
Reporting to: District Coordinator
Duties and Responsibilities
- Programme Implementation and management.
- Programme monitoring and evaluation.
- Relationship management at district level.
- Documentation and reporting.
- Capacity build partners and children to comply with provisions of Safeguarding Policy.
Ensure effective planning and implementation of ES activities according to FACT strategy and technical protocols:
- Develop detailed monthly and quarterly work-plan for DREAMS ES interventions in the program implementation sites.
- Plan and oversee implementation of the DREAMS interventions to vulnerable groups and all service points in the district to meet set targets.
- Facilitate training of AGYW and community volunteers on Siyakha, savings groups, start your business (SYB), value addition and product development and climate resilience.
- Ensure differentiated service provision, identifying AGYW with potential for career growth and development.
- Adhere to financial procurement and acquittal procedures as laid down in the financial procedures’ manual.
- Plan for and undertake follow-up trainings for programme stakeholders and target groups.
- Plan and oversee capacity building of adolescents on communities in savings groups.
- Identify and support AGYW to attain ES benchmarks as required.
Programme Monitoring and Evaluation:
- In consultation with the Economic Strengthening Specialist, Economic Strengthening Coordinator, MER officers and other stakeholders, develop and implement MER tools friendly to all implementing stakeholders in the district.
- Participate in all program evaluations and assessments as required.
- Facilitate market assessments, mobilise for survey and any feasibility assessments that might be needed.
Relationship building:
- Support, participate and contribute meaningfully to District Child Protection committees’ meetings, Gender forums, District Food and
- Nutrition Security Committee meetings and any other thematic platforms for learning and sharing within the district.
- Build collaborative relationships with relevant line ministries and stakeholders including banks, vocational training centres, training institutions, private companies, input companies.
- Ensure necessary MOUs are updated in the district with relevant stakeholders in consultation with line manager.
Documentation and reporting:
- Document all services provided to target groups including lessons learnt, best practices, case studies, most significant change stories for replication and up-scaling.
- Submit weekly technical bulletins.
- Develop timely monthly and quarterly progress reports ensuring quality standards are met.
Orient all SMART volunteers and partners to comply with provisions of Child Protection / Safeguarding Policy:
- Abide by the Safeguarding policies within their day-to-day activities.
- Conduct regular risk assessment for safeguarding to ensure the program does not put AGYW in a position of harm.
- Orient partners and volunteers to ensure safeguarding of AGYW in all activities by the programme.
- Ensure AGYW safety in the place of work through bi-weekly check-ins and documented support visits.
- Inform children of staff and partners expected behaviours towards them and reporting mechanisms available in the event of a violation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Bachelors’ degree Agriculture and Natural Resources, Economics, Social work, Social Sciences or Development studies,
- At least three years of experience in community development work preferably in the field economic strengthening and Livelihoods Knowledge and experience with NGO operations and community-based programming.
- Work-readiness training experience will be an added advantage.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, especially with community-based groups.
- Knowledge and use of computer (MS office and Excel).
- Ability to work with minimal supervision and as part of a team is essential.
- Must demonstrate sound training expertise and skills in a cross-cultural setting.
- Ability and willingness to ride a motorcycle.
- In possession of class 3 driver’s license.
Desirable Characteristics:
- The incumbent must have strong analytical skills; have excellent interpersonal; communication, strong results orientation, organizational, creative, and multitasking ability.
- Proficient in Project Cycle management, aptitude for report writing and willing to work under pressure and within tight deadlines
- Mature and professional composure.
- Highest level of honesty and integrity.
- Desire to develop personally/professionally, willingness to learn, develop new skills, and take on more responsibilities.
- Openness to working in a flexible work environment with fast evolving systems and procedures.
- High level of initiative in improving the organization’s working environment.
- Results oriented to the point that the person is willing to engage hands-on with duties of all variety.
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 10 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).