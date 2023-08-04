Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Job Description
Conducts statistical and economic analyses of current macroeconomic, microeconomic, financial and regional data, and provides research support for the economists. The level of work required is considered entry- level and staff work under direct supervision.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing analytical, research, and technical support including data retrieval, analysis, and statistical programming.
- Producing financial tables, graphs, and reports, often with interdivisional and interdepartmental projects.
- Maintaining familiarity with many different databases.
- Performing background research on a variety of financial and economic topics.
- Assisting Economics staff with statistical programming.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate should currently be pursuing an honors degree in economics.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their emails to: thembi@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for economics attachment opportunity"
Deadline: 06 August 2023
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare