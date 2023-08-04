Economics Student Attache (Harare)

Job Description

Conducts statistical and economic analyses of current macroeconomic, microeconomic, financial and regional data, and provides research support for the economists. The level of work required is considered entry- level and staff work under direct supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing analytical, research, and technical support including data retrieval, analysis, and statistical programming.

Producing financial tables, graphs, and reports, often with interdivisional and interdepartmental projects.

Maintaining familiarity with many different databases.

Performing background research on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Assisting Economics staff with statistical programming.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidate should currently be pursuing an honors degree in economics.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their emails to: thembi@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for economics attachment opportunity"

Deadline: 06 August 2023