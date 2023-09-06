Pindula|Search Pindula
Economics student attache` (Harare)

Sep. 10, 2023
Job Description

we are looking for an economics student attaché to work under our economics department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing analytical, research, and technical support including data retrieval, analysis, and statistical programming.
  • Producing financial tables, graphs, and reports, often with interdivisional and interdepartmental projects.
  • Maintaining familiarity with many different databases.
  • Performing background research on a variety of financial and economic topics.
  • Assisting Economics staff with statistical programming.

Qualifications and Experience

How to Apply

Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for economics attachment opportunity."

NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.

Deadline: 10 September 2023

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare

Website: https://www.chamberofminesofzimbabwe.com

