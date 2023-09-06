Economics student attache` (Harare)

Job Description

we are looking for an economics student attaché to work under our economics department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing analytical, research, and technical support including data retrieval, analysis, and statistical programming.

Producing financial tables, graphs, and reports, often with interdivisional and interdepartmental projects.

Maintaining familiarity with many different databases.

Performing background research on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Assisting Economics staff with statistical programming.

Qualifications and Experience

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "application for economics attachment opportunity."

NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.