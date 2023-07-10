Education Admin Assistant (RCZ Central Office)

Job Description

The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) invites applications from suitably qualified and motivated candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

The Education Admin Assistant will be working close to the Education Secretary in the planning, organization, coordination, administration, and management of department’s activities and programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Education Secretary in checking compliance of the educational systems.

Coordinating workshops and seminars.

Facilitating in the transfer of teachers and lectures.

Assisting in all education -related-administrative issues.

Calling of meetings.

Assisting in the compilation of education reports.

Contributing to policy and planning.

Records management.

Organizing and facilitating a variety of educational or social activities.

Checking compliance of the systems both to government and responsible authority.

Merging government policies with RCZ policies in relation to education.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Education or related field.

Business management qualification will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years relevant experience.

Highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

If interested submit your Curriculum Vitae, recommendation letter from your Minister of Religion and application letter via email to: recruitment@rcz.org.zw, clearly indicating the position on the subject of the email.