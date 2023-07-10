Education Admin Assistant (RCZ Central Office)
Job Description
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) invites applications from suitably qualified and motivated candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
The Education Admin Assistant will be working close to the Education Secretary in the planning, organization, coordination, administration, and management of department’s activities and programs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Education Secretary in checking compliance of the educational systems.
- Coordinating workshops and seminars.
- Facilitating in the transfer of teachers and lectures.
- Assisting in all education -related-administrative issues.
- Calling of meetings.
- Assisting in the compilation of education reports.
- Contributing to policy and planning.
- Records management.
- Organizing and facilitating a variety of educational or social activities.
- Checking compliance of the systems both to government and responsible authority.
- Merging government policies with RCZ policies in relation to education.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Education or related field.
- Business management qualification will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years relevant experience.
- Highly computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
If interested submit your Curriculum Vitae, recommendation letter from your Minister of Religion and application letter via email to: recruitment@rcz.org.zw, clearly indicating the position on the subject of the email.
NB: Reference checks and background checks on applicants will be performed including police clearance. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Reformed Church In Zimbabwe
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe was founded by Dutch Reformed Church in South Africa missionaries on the 9th of September 1891. Andrew A. Louw begun to preach in the area near Morgenster among Shona people. The worship language of churches was Afrikaans and English. Later the denomination expanded among Nyanja people.