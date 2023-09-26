Education, Parenting, and In-School Officers x3

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Education, Parenting, and In-School Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program in Bubi x1, Nkayi x1 and Lupane x1. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Education, Parenting, and School Officer shall coordinate the delivery of in-school interventions inclusive of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, education subsidies, parenting, and linkages for the provision of time-sensitive clinical services in schools working symbiotically with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. The Officer reports to the Education, Parenting, and In-School Coordinator. The position supervises FMP facilitators using appropriate tools and guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, coordinating, and implementing the DREAMS Project in school-based activities.

Participating in community visioning and entry processes.

Mapping schools for program implementation within a particular financial year.

Initiating and nurturing a close working relationship with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to implement with fidelity the DREAMS Program interventions for AGYWs between 10 -19 who are in school.

Supporting the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education in all the schools in the district of operation.

Providing technical capacity-building support, mentoring, and supporting teachers in the delivery of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).

Facilitating and coordinating teacher meetings and joint school support visits, ensuring the availability of resources and tools for the delivery of Guidance and Counselling and CSE.

Collaborating with community structures to identify and facilitate reintegration into school for 10 – 20-year-olds, ensuring the resuscitation and functional Part-Time Continued Education and Functional Literacy.

Supporting the identification of AGYWs at risk of dropping out on a case-by-case basis and facilitating the provision of education subsidies, providing administrative support for the school program, ensuring that the necessary paperwork and approvals have been submitted, as per organizational and donor guidelines and standards.

Following up on referrals and strengthening linkages between health facilities, post-violence care, community victim-friendly units, and schools.

Guiding and mentoring adherence to referral pathway SOPs and protocols for delivery of timely and appropriate services based on risk profiling of AGYWs.

Monitoring the attendance and retention of education subsidy beneficiaries.

Coordinating the implementation of the Families Matter Program, supporting the facilitators to implement with fidelity, and tracking performance.

Ensuring that project implementation is in line with the approved proposal, sub-population-specific models, curricula, budget, and work plans.

Reviewing performance for FMP facilitators, approving claims, travel requests, and timesheets.

Documenting reports and stories of impact within set timelines.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Social Science Degree, Education, Adult Education, Health Promotions/ or any other related degree.

Certified WHO L.I.V.E.S training or previous experience in PEPFAR-supported programs.

Post-basic qualification in Program Management or Adult Education Health Promotions will be an added advantage.

Two or more years of experience in development work is an added advantage.

Experience with large complex organizations and programs is required, familiarity with international NGOs is preferred.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: episo@zimttech.org