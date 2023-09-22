Education, Parenting, and In-School Officers x5

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Education, Parenting, and In-School Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The incumbent will coordinate the delivery of in-school interventions inclusive of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, education subsidies, parenting, and linkages for the provision of time-sensitive clinical services in schools working symbiotically with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Station:​ DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)