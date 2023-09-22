Education, Parenting, and In-School Officers x5
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Education, Parenting, and In-School Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The incumbent will coordinate the delivery of in-school interventions inclusive of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, education subsidies, parenting, and linkages for the provision of time-sensitive clinical services in schools working symbiotically with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Station: DREAMS District Offices – Nkayi (1), Bubi (1), Lupane (1), Tsholotsho (1), Seke (1)
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Education, Parenting, and School Officer is responsible for planning, coordination, and implementation of the DREAMS Project in school-based activities.
- Participates in the community visioning process and all community entry processes.
- Maps schools for implementation within a particular financial year.
- Initiates, and nurtures a close working relationship with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to implement with fidelity the DREAMS Program interventions for AGYW aged 10 -19 who are in school.
- Supports the implementation of the comprehensive sexuality education in all the schools in the district of operation.
- She/he is responsible for providing technical capacity-building support, mentoring, and supporting teachers in the delivery of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).
- Facilitates and coordinates teacher meetings and joint school support visits, ensuring the availability of resources and tools for the delivery of Guidance and Counselling and CSE.
- The officer collaborates with community structures to identify and facilitate reintegration into school for 10 – 20 years, ensuring the resuscitation and functional Part-Time Continued Education and Functional Literacy.
- Supports the identification of most at-risk AGYW at risk of dropping out on a case-by-case basis and facilitates the provision of education subsidies providing administrative support for the school program, ensuring that the necessary paperwork and approvals have been submitted, as per organizational and donor guidelines and standards.
- Follow up on referrals and strengthen linkages between health facilities, post-violence care, community victim-friendly units, and schools.
- Guides and mentor’s adherence to referral pathway SOPs and protocols for delivery of timely and appropriate services based on risk profiling of AGYW.
- Monitors attendance and retention for education subsidy beneficiaries.
- Coordinates the implementation of the Families Matter Program, supporting the facilitators to implement with fidelity, and tracking performance.
- Supervises FMP facilitators using appropriate tools and guidelines.
- S/he ensures that project implementation is in line with the approved proposal, sub-population-specific models, curricula, budget, and work plan.
- Reviews performance for FMP facilitators, and approves claims, travel requests, and timesheets.
- Documents reports and stories of impact within set timelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree, Education, Adult Education, Health Promotions/ or any other related degree.
- Certified WHO L.I.V.E.S training or previous experience in PEPFAR-supported programs.
- Post Post-basic qualification in Program Management or Adult Education Health Promotions will be an added advantage.
- Two or more years of experience in development work is an added advantage.
- Experience with large complex organizations and programs is required, familiarity with international NGOs is preferred.
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org