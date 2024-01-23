Education Secretary (Chinhoyi)
Job Description
The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi exists to build the Kingdom of God through holistic evangelization and gospel values to its stakeholders. It seeks to live the call to holiness in a way that brings about sustainable spiritual and material development of our people.
The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the position of Education Secretary.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the management of the education sector within the Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Schools inspection to ensure quality adherence and control in line with the Diocesan guidelines.
- Ensuring the observance, adherence and implementation of the child safeguarding and protection policies in the Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi educational institutions.
- Working in liaison with stakeholders, ensure the highest standards of corporate governance in schools and institutions for compliance, transparency and accountability.
- Liaison with various education stakeholders on educational issues on the basis of a value proposition of holistic education which promotes innovation and research.
- Formulation of policies and implementation of same in consultation with responsible authority and key stakeholders.
- Be the link between Ministry of Education and the Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi educational institutions.
- Responsible for developing and sustaining a strong network of teaching staff of Diocese of Chinhoyi Education Institutions.
- Collect , collate and disseminate timely information on the activities of service providers to various stakeholders.
- Facilitate registration and licensing of Education facilities and education service providers in the Diocese of Chinhoyi.
- Resource mobilization- proposal development together with other staff members for the funding of projects and programs of education.
- Providing trainings within the Diocese of Chinhoyi educational institutions.
- Work closely with all sister education secretaries in other dioceses on various projects in line with the education policies.
- Perform any other duties as and when required by the Diocese management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Master of education degree.
- At least 10+ year’s managerial experience in the education environment.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license.
- Strong critical thinking and problem solving capabilities.
- Demonstrate practical knowledge and problem solving strategies.
- Keep abreast of new developments and strong commercial judgement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates to send their clearly marked Application letter, CVs, Scanned certificates and duly completed declaration form to: recruitment.chinhoyidiocese@gmail.com or submit applications at Curia Diocese of Chinhoyi Human Resources Office 28 Robson Manyika drive Chinhoyi by Friday
NB: Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi has a Zero tolerance to sexual exploitation abuse and harassment of persons, by staff affiliates and associates at all times during and after work. We are committed to equal employment opportunities and the impartial selection of suitably qualified people.
Deadline: 31 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Roman Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi
.