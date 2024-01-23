Education Secretary (Chinhoyi)

Job Description

The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi exists to build the Kingdom of God through holistic evangelization and gospel values to its stakeholders. It seeks to live the call to holiness in a way that brings about sustainable spiritual and material development of our people.

The Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the position of Education Secretary.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the management of the education sector within the Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi.