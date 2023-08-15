Pindula|Search Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Educational Leadership And Management Section

Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching and Learning.
  • Research.
  • Innovation.
  • Community Engagement.
  • Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must hold a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership and Management/ Administration, a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership and Management/ Administration and a relevant first degree with at least a 2.1-degree classification.
  • Applicants who can show some progress towards acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered. Teaching experience at tertiary level is mandatory.
  • Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.
  • Successful applicants without Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=136

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

