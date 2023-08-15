Educational Leadership And Management Section

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning.

Research.

Innovation.

Community Engagement.

Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership and Management/ Administration, a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership and Management/ Administration and a relevant first degree with at least a 2.1-degree classification.

Applicants who can show some progress towards acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered. Teaching experience at tertiary level is mandatory.

Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.

Successful applicants without Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=136

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.