EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program

Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC) is a non-governmental organization (NGO), which was established in 1995 and registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation in 1999.

The organisation was formed in response to the call of the Zimbabwean government for a multi sectoral response towards HIV and AIDS. HOCIC is a child-centred organisation which focuses on empowering children and youth living in difficult circumstances and other vulnerable groups in the community including women and persons with disabilities. The organisation envisions a well-developed child socially, mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally with a high self-esteem.

info@hociczim.org

Address: 2 Avonmore Northend, Bulawayo

Contact: +263292206976