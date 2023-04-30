Log inCreate Account
Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC)

EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program

Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

About The EducationUSA Opportunity Fund Program

HOCIC, with funding from EducationUSA Zimbabwe, will recruit 15 students to join the Undergraduate Opportunity Fund program. The Opportunity Program assists highly qualified students who are likely to be awarded scholarships at undergraduate level, from U.S. universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front costs of applying. The opportunity is open to all high achieving low-income Zimbabwean students.

The program will be assisting “A” Level graduates with the opportunity of getting:

  • Assistance in the application process, securing admission and financial aid from Universities in the USA.
  •  Scheduled training sessions for acceptance tests.
  • Financial support for all administrative costs linked to the application process, including registration fees for the standardized examinations.
  • Access to the US Embassy Educational Advising Centre and library resources.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Students admitted to the EducationUSA Scholars Program must be prepared to dedicate their time and energy to the program.

The ideal candidates must demonstrate:

  • A solid desire to study in the U.S.
  • A strong and competitive academic record.
  • Evidence of leadership.
  • Proof of service to the community.
  • Outstanding character in and outside school.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidates must have successfully completed their “A” Levels in 2022 and are willing to take a gap year to complete the application process. 
  • Candidates must have very good academic records. Not less than 8As at O ’level and at least 13 points at A ‘level (out of 3 subjects).
  • Candidates must be actively involved in extracurricular activities.
  • Candidates must demonstrate a good track of leadership abilities.
  • Candidates must demonstrate need for financial aid.

Other

The program will support the following:

  • Costs associated with the applying to universities- transport costs to meetings, transport costs to take required exams, registration for tests.
  • Financial support for all administrative costs linked to the application process, including registration fees for the standardized examinations (SATs).
  • Access Educational Advising resources at the U.S. Embassy in Harare, and American Spaces in Gweru and Bulawayo.
  • Accepted and fully funded students will be provided with air tickets to their universities and, if funds are available, a settling-in allowance.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOLw61N52GhUNRHT4HjhVTO3YZV8ziTsHTrK273PYAG_BKyQ/viewform

For more Info: info@hociczim.org

Address: 2 Avonmore Northend, Bulawayo

Contact: +263292206976

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC)

Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC) is a non-governmental organization (NGO), which was established in 1995 and registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation in 1999.

The organisation was formed in response to the call of the Zimbabwean government for a multi sectoral response towards HIV and AIDS. HOCIC is a child-centred organisation which focuses on empowering children and youth living in difficult circumstances and other vulnerable groups in the community including women and persons with disabilities. The organisation envisions a well-developed child socially, mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally with a high self-esteem.

info@hociczim.org

Address: 2 Avonmore Northend, Bulawayo

Contact: +263292206976

