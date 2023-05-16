Pindula|
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Electrical Inspector: Fixed Term Contract (Mutare)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level.

Reporting to the Senior Electricity Engineer, Mutare Regional Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitoring of the electricity, energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors for compliance to set regulations, codes and standards through inspections.
  • Conduct electrical accident investigations and prosecution in terms of legislation.
  • Assist in conducting energy audits.
  • Assist in accurate compilation and analysis of electricity industry statistics.
  • Assist in the development of sector awareness material.
  • Provide support at shows, exhibition and stakeholder consultation workshops.
  • Provide accurate input for departmental and other reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
  • Four years minimum working experience in the electricity generation, transmission or distribution sectors.
  • Good appreciation of the electricity sector, renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.
  • Good working knowledge of sector legislation.
  • Good public relations skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Driver's license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

