Electrical Inspector: Fixed Term Contract (Mutare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level.

Reporting to the Senior Electricity Engineer, Mutare Regional Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring of the electricity, energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors for compliance to set regulations, codes and standards through inspections.

Conduct electrical accident investigations and prosecution in terms of legislation.

Assist in conducting energy audits.

Assist in accurate compilation and analysis of electricity industry statistics.

Assist in the development of sector awareness material.

Provide support at shows, exhibition and stakeholder consultation workshops.

Provide accurate input for departmental and other reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Four years minimum working experience in the electricity generation, transmission or distribution sectors.

Good appreciation of the electricity sector, renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

Good working knowledge of sector legislation.

Good public relations skills.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Driver's license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 19 May 2023