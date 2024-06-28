Pindula|Search Pindula
Gweru Polytechnic

Electrical Power Engineering Lecturer

Gweru Polytechnic
Jun. 28, 2024
Job Description

Gweru Polytechnic is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above-mentioned post which has risen at Gweru Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.
  • Skilled worker Class one (1) Journeyman certificate.
  • A Degree in Electrical Power Engineering or equivalent will be an added advantage.
  • For all posts, a teaching qualification and a relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), certified copies of birth certificate, national identity (ID), academic and professional qualifications, should be submitted on or before 28 June 2024.

The applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Gweru Polytechnic

Box 137, Gweru

e-mail address: gwerupolyhr@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews. Former civil servants must attach a copy of clearance letter.

Gweru Polytechnic

Gweru Polytechnic College is a technical college located in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, providing over 60 courses in five divisions. The college is located 1.5 km north of Gweru city centre. Its focus is technical education and training for industry and commerce in Zimbabwe.

