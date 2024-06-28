Electrical Power Engineering Lecturer

Job Description

Gweru Polytechnic is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above-mentioned post which has risen at Gweru Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.

Skilled worker Class one (1) Journeyman certificate.

A Degree in Electrical Power Engineering or equivalent will be an added advantage.

For all posts, a teaching qualification and a relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), certified copies of birth certificate, national identity (ID), academic and professional qualifications, should be submitted on or before 28 June 2024.

The applications should be addressed to: