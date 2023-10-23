Electrical Power Engineering Lecturer
Kwekwe Polytechnic
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- HND and Degree in Electrical Engineering will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:
The Principal
Attention: Human Resources
Kwekwe Polytechnic
P.O. Box 399
Kwekwe
NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission
Deadline: 23 October 2023
Kwekwe Polytechnic
