Electrical Technician

Job Description

The position is responsible for attending to electrical faults and preventive maintenance based in Mabvuku.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to electrical faults.

Planning and carrying out preventive maintenance.

Carrying out new installations.

Supervision of subordinates.

Inducting and Training subordinates and students on attachment.

Qualifications and Experience

5 "0" levels including English Language and Mathematics.

A Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

At least 5 years relevant experience.

A clean class 4 driver's license is a requirement.

Knowledge And Skills:

Healthy and safety.

Computer skills.

Quality management systems.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 08 May 2023