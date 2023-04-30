Log inCreate Account
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

Electrical Technician

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
May. 08, 2023
Job Description

The position is responsible for attending to electrical faults and preventive maintenance based in Mabvuku.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attending to electrical faults.
  • Planning and carrying out preventive maintenance.
  • Carrying out new installations.
  • Supervision of subordinates.
  • Inducting and Training subordinates and students on attachment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "0" levels including English Language and Mathematics.
  • A Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience.
  • A clean class 4 driver's license is a requirement. 

Knowledge And Skills:

  • Healthy and safety.
  • Computer skills.
  • Quality management systems.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line. 

Deadline: 08 May 2023

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku.  NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

Head Office

100 Leopold Takawira Street,

Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street

Harare

Toll Free Number: +263 772171459

Email: info@noic.co.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459

