Electrical Technician

Job Description
The position is responsible for attending to electrical faults and preventive maintenance based in Mabvuku.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attending to electrical faults.
- Planning and carrying out preventive maintenance.
- Carrying out new installations.
- Supervision of subordinates.
- Inducting and Training subordinates and students on attachment.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 "0" levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- A Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- At least 5 years relevant experience.
- A clean class 4 driver's license is a requirement.
Knowledge And Skills:
- Healthy and safety.
- Computer skills.
- Quality management systems.
Other
How to Apply
All applicants should be addressed to:
The Director Finance and Administration
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor
NOCZIM House
P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway
Harare
NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.
Deadline: 08 May 2023