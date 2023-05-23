Job Description
SERVICES AND ESTATES DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out electrical installations, repairs and maintenance in buildings.
- Estimating electrical materials for construction sites and maintenance.
- Installing electrical apparatus.
- Ensuring compliance with electrical codes.
- Maintaining equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety.
- Installing, maintaining and repairing electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems.
- Reading technical diagrams and blueprints.
- Performing general electrical maintenance.
- Inspecting transformers and circuit breakers and other electrical components.
- Troubleshooting electrical issues using appropriate testing devices.
- Repairing and replacing equipment and electrical wiring of fixtures.
- Advising on continued use of suitable equipment: appliances, and apparatus.
- Circuiting breaker corrective maintenance.
- Adhering to and ensuring adherences to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
- Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Electrician Class Two (2) Certificate.
- At least two (2) years’ experience in construction projects and University setups.
- Ability to read and interpret Civil Engineering working drawings.
- Good understanding of electrical codes and practices.
- Risk management skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9
Deadline: 05 June 2023