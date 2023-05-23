Job Description

SERVICES AND ESTATES DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out electrical installations, repairs and maintenance in buildings.

Estimating electrical materials for construction sites and maintenance.

Installing electrical apparatus.

Ensuring compliance with electrical codes.

Maintaining equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety.

Installing, maintaining and repairing electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems.

Reading technical diagrams and blueprints.

Performing general electrical maintenance.

Inspecting transformers and circuit breakers and other electrical components.

Troubleshooting electrical issues using appropriate testing devices.

Repairing and replacing equipment and electrical wiring of fixtures.

Advising on continued use of suitable equipment: appliances, and apparatus.

Circuiting breaker corrective maintenance.

Adhering to and ensuring adherences to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.

Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Electrician Class Two (2) Certificate.

At least two (2) years’ experience in construction projects and University setups.

Ability to read and interpret Civil Engineering working drawings.

Good understanding of electrical codes and practices.

Risk management skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023