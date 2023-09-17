Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out electrical installations, repairs and maintenance in buildings.

Estimating electrical materials for construction sites and maintenance.

Installing electrical apparatus.

Ensuring compliance with electrical codes.

Maintaining equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety.

Installing, maintaining and repairing electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems.

Reading technical diagrams and blueprints.

Performing general electrical maintenance.

Inspecting transformers and circuit breakers and other electrical components.

Troubleshooting electrical issues using appropriate testing devices.

Repairing and replacing equipment, electrical wiring, or fixtures.

Advising on continued use of suitable equipment: appliances, and apparatus.

Circuit breaker corrective maintenance.

Adhering to and ensuring adherences to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.

Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Electrician Class One (1) Journeyman Certificate is a must have.

A National Certificate in Electrical Power.

A minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

At least four (4) years’ experience in construction projects and University setups.

Core Competences

Ability to read and interpret Civil Engineering working drawings.

Good understanding of electrical codes and practices.

Risk management skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.