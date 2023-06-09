Electrician (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all work is done safely and adhere to SHE standards.

Working towards and achieving set plant availability targets.

Review Plant wide electrical maintenance plans and collate information in one central database and update documentation relating to the maintenance management system.

Carryout planned maintenance activities as scheduled by the maintenance plan.

Identify and implement improvements to the maintenance processes.

Attend and repair breakdowns as required, and report all actions carried out and any further actions required.

Report in a comprehensive manner, all work activities carried out on a daily/shift basis.

Be proactive in preventing equipment failures and improving overall equipment performance by generating and implementing ideas and modifications.

Reading and correctly interpreting drawings when installing new equipment.

Provide a service that meets agreed service levels, including minimizing downtime and communicating effectively with relevant personnel.

Provide a service that meets food safety standards, whilst maintaining standards of housekeeping and personal hygiene.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Be a competent person in terms of Subsection (1) of Section 34 of the Factories and Works Act (Chapter 14.08);

A person who has served an apprenticeship preferably within FMCG environment.

Educated to HND Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Familiarity with Electricity (Public Safety) Regulation, 2018; is a must

Preferably with work experience in electrical machinery, maintenance and installation in a high speed, high volume manufacturing environment (food environment preferable).

A proven practitioner of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, problem solving and continuous improvement skills.

Must have a proven ability in diagnostic fault finding under pressure of production

Must have familiarity with PLC control systems and industrial Profinet, Profibus and Ethernet, IP network experience.

Familiarity with the use of PC equipment is essential.

Proven experience of working with Variable speed drives.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/electrician-at-arenel-pvt-ltd-3625151414/?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&originalSubdomain=zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023