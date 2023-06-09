Electrician (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that all work is done safely and adhere to SHE standards.
- Working towards and achieving set plant availability targets.
- Review Plant wide electrical maintenance plans and collate information in one central database and update documentation relating to the maintenance management system.
- Carryout planned maintenance activities as scheduled by the maintenance plan.
- Identify and implement improvements to the maintenance processes.
- Attend and repair breakdowns as required, and report all actions carried out and any further actions required.
- Report in a comprehensive manner, all work activities carried out on a daily/shift basis.
- Be proactive in preventing equipment failures and improving overall equipment performance by generating and implementing ideas and modifications.
- Reading and correctly interpreting drawings when installing new equipment.
- Provide a service that meets agreed service levels, including minimizing downtime and communicating effectively with relevant personnel.
- Provide a service that meets food safety standards, whilst maintaining standards of housekeeping and personal hygiene.
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Be a competent person in terms of Subsection (1) of Section 34 of the Factories and Works Act (Chapter 14.08);
- A person who has served an apprenticeship preferably within FMCG environment.
- Educated to HND Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- Familiarity with Electricity (Public Safety) Regulation, 2018; is a must
- Preferably with work experience in electrical machinery, maintenance and installation in a high speed, high volume manufacturing environment (food environment preferable).
- A proven practitioner of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, problem solving and continuous improvement skills.
- Must have a proven ability in diagnostic fault finding under pressure of production
- Must have familiarity with PLC control systems and industrial Profinet, Profibus and Ethernet, IP network experience.
- Familiarity with the use of PC equipment is essential.
- Proven experience of working with Variable speed drives.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Lik: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/electrician-at-arenel-pvt-ltd-3625151414/?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&originalSubdomain=zw
Deadline: 09 June 2023