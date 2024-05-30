Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the incumbent’s key accountabilities shall be:

Carrying out routine site inspections.

Interpreting electrical schematics, writing diagrams and technical manuals.

Drafting electrical installation plans and technical diagrams;.

Installing, maintaining, modifying and repairing all electrical systems in public spaces and buildings.

Inspecting and test power lines and auxiliary equipment to locate and identify problems, using reading and testing instruments.

Installation, commissioning and maintenance of electrical distribution and transmission systems including conduits, cables, wires and related equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and switches.

Attending to equipment commissioning and test runs.

Participating in hazard identification and risk assessments for project critical activities.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least at least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics and a skilled worker Class 1 Electrician Certificate (Journeyman) from a polytechnic or apprenticeship trained.

In addition, applicants should have a minimum of three (3) years relevant working experience of design and installation of electrical equipment and new buildings. High voltage switching authorization will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: