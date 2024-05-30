Electrician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the incumbent’s key accountabilities shall be:
- Carrying out routine site inspections.
- Interpreting electrical schematics, writing diagrams and technical manuals.
- Drafting electrical installation plans and technical diagrams;.
- Installing, maintaining, modifying and repairing all electrical systems in public spaces and buildings.
- Inspecting and test power lines and auxiliary equipment to locate and identify problems, using reading and testing instruments.
- Installation, commissioning and maintenance of electrical distribution and transmission systems including conduits, cables, wires and related equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and switches.
- Attending to equipment commissioning and test runs.
- Participating in hazard identification and risk assessments for project critical activities.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least at least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics and a skilled worker Class 1 Electrician Certificate (Journeyman) from a polytechnic or apprenticeship trained.
- In addition, applicants should have a minimum of three (3) years relevant working experience of design and installation of electrical equipment and new buildings. High voltage switching authorization will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.