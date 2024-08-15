Electrician (Harare)

The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.

The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.

The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”

The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.

The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.