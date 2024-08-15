Electrician (Harare)
Job Description
This is a 12-month fixed term contract. The position requires exceptional technical and communication skills and experience. The incumbent should be a good team player, highly responsive and willing to work outside normal working hours and will be on a performance-based contract reporting to the Engineering Superintendent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installs, maintains, and repairs electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures.
- Maintenance of electrical industrial machines, irrigation systems, overhead lines and switchboards.
- Adheres to all safety regulations and best practices in electrical work.
- Ensure all electrical work is performed in compliance with regulatory requirements.
- Carries out planned maintenance.
- Maintains accurate records of all installations, maintenance, and repairs.
- Attends to faults.
- Responds promptly to emergency calls and conducts timely repairs to minimize downtime.
- Provides technical support and guidance to other team members as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Electrician Journeyman Class 1.
- Clean Class 4 Driver's license.
- At least 3 - 5 years' experience in electrical installations and maintenance.
- Good report writing skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Willingness to travel to off-stations.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to the Head Human Resources on hr@kutsaga.co.zw not later than the 23rd of August 2024. Clearly indicate in block letters, the position "ELECTRICIAN" and only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
NB: Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences. applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.