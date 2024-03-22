Electrician (Mutare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned position that have arisen in the business.
Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the job is based at the Mine and responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out routine and scheduled electrical maintenance work.
- Carrying out required electrical installation work.
- Inspecting all electrical equipment and installations daily and ensure that it is in good and safe working condition.
- Completing job cards and maintenance sheets for job done and submitting these forms for data capturing and filing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) 0' Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.
- Apprentice trained Electrician.
- Certificate in 11 /33KV switching an added advantage.
- At least 3 years' post apprenticeship experience in a mining, processing plant or heavy manufacturing environment.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.
Deadline: 24 March 2024
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.