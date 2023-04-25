Pindula
Electrician

Apr. 25, 2023
Job Description

Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide & we’re now looking for an Electrician to join our team at the Harare Factory.

Install and maintain electrical equipment in first class working condition. Ensure efficient safe operation of machinery by setting and adjusting devices to within allowed tolerances. Fault finding and attending to breakdowns.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carry out the planned maintenance required on plant.
  • Work order have to be completed in timeously and with the correct quality.
  • Incumbent has to be pro-active and prevent breakdowns on his/her patrols and shows initiative to continuously improve equipment performance.
  • Install, service, repair and maintain existing and new equipment.
  • Follow up and recommend actions to overcome and improve problems encountered.
  • Analyzing and investigating on re-current faults.
  • Maintain high standard of work.
  • Ensure machine availability for production targets to be met.
  • Undertakes to work shift, standby and overtime as per company requirements.
  • Ensure any dangerous conditions be made safe immediately.
  • Ensure that all work performed and plant is performs to protect product safety at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Served Apprenticeship and qualified with a Trade Test Certificate.
  • A minimum of two years experience in electrical field.
  • Certificate of Registration as an Installation Electrician.
  • Ability to work independently and under pressure.
  • Computer literate (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
  • Working knowledge of PLC’s.
  • In depth knowledge of maintenance practices.
  • Change Management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobdetails.nestle.com/job/Harare-Electrician/926191001/?feedId=256801&utm_source=NestleCareers

Deadline: 25 April 2023

In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.

Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.

