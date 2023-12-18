Electrician: PG Timbers (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that all work is done safely and adhere to SHE standards.
- Working towards and achieving set availability targets.
- Review production machine electrical maintenance plans and collate information in one central database and update documentation relating to the maintenance management system.
- Carryout planned maintenance activities as scheduled by the maintenance plan.
- Identify and implement improvements to the maintenance processes.
- Attend and repair breakdowns as required, and report all actions carried out and any further actions required.
- Report in a comprehensive manner, all work activities carried out on a daily/ shift basis.
- Be proactive in preventing equipment failures and improving overall equipment performance by generating and implementing ideas and modifications. Reading and correctly interpreting drawings when installing new equipment.
- Provide a service that meets agreed service levels, including minimizing downtime and communicating effectively with relevant personnel.
- Knowledge of Timber processing machines is an added advantage.
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND/Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- Familiarity with Electricity (Public Safety) Regulation, 2018; is an added advantage, preferably with work experience in electrical machinery, maintenance and installation n a high speed, high volume manufacturing environment (Timber processing industry)
- A proven practitioner of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, problem solving and continuous improvement skills.
- Must have a proven ability in diagnostic fault finding under pressure of production.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be emailed to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw or Terencegw@pgzim.co.z
Deadline: 20 December 2023
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
