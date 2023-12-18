Electrician: PG Timbers (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all work is done safely and adhere to SHE standards.

Working towards and achieving set availability targets.

Review production machine electrical maintenance plans and collate information in one central database and update documentation relating to the maintenance management system.

Carryout planned maintenance activities as scheduled by the maintenance plan.

Identify and implement improvements to the maintenance processes.

Attend and repair breakdowns as required, and report all actions carried out and any further actions required.

Report in a comprehensive manner, all work activities carried out on a daily/ shift basis.

Be proactive in preventing equipment failures and improving overall equipment performance by generating and implementing ideas and modifications. Reading and correctly interpreting drawings when installing new equipment.

Provide a service that meets agreed service levels, including minimizing downtime and communicating effectively with relevant personnel.

Knowledge of Timber processing machines is an added advantage.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Familiarity with Electricity (Public Safety) Regulation, 2018; is an added advantage, preferably with work experience in electrical machinery, maintenance and installation n a high speed, high volume manufacturing environment (Timber processing industry)

A proven practitioner of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, problem solving and continuous improvement skills.

Must have a proven ability in diagnostic fault finding under pressure of production.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be emailed to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw or Terencegw@pgzim.co.z

Deadline: 20 December 2023