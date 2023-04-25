Job Description
ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Install, maintain and repair electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems.
- Read technical diagrams and blueprints.
- Perform general electrical maintenance.
- Inspect transformers and circuit breakers and other electrical components.
- Troubleshoot electrical issues using appropriate testing devices.
- Repair and replace equipment, electrical wiring, or fixtures.
- Follow National Electrical Code state and local building regulations.
- Circuit breaker corrective maintenance.
- Good knowledge of various test equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree / HND/ Journeyman Class One (1) in Electrical Engineering.
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics at Grade C or better.
- At least three (3) years' experience working as an electrician.
Other
How to Apply
Applications; certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:
The Director General
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant, Harare.
OR
Deadline: 30 April 2023