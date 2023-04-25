Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install, maintain and repair electrical control, wiring, and lighting systems.

Read technical diagrams and blueprints.

Perform general electrical maintenance.

Inspect transformers and circuit breakers and other electrical components.

Troubleshoot electrical issues using appropriate testing devices.

Repair and replace equipment, electrical wiring, or fixtures.

Follow National Electrical Code state and local building regulations.

Circuit breaker corrective maintenance.

Good knowledge of various test equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree / HND/ Journeyman Class One (1) in Electrical Engineering.

At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics at Grade C or better.

At least three (3) years' experience working as an electrician.

Other

How to Apply

Applications; certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023