Electricians (Hwange)

Job Description
We are currently seeking Electricians to join KMC. As an electrician, you will be responsible for installing and maintaining electrical systems, wiring, and equipment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the Production line construction and later operation and maintenance,
- Able to engage inthe installation of power transformation and distribution measures,
- Inspect electrical components, such as transformers and circuit breakers,
- Identify electrical problems using a variety of testing devices,
- Repair or replace wiring, equipment, or fixtures using hand tools and power tools,
- Comply to rules, regulations, and procedures relating to safe operations and timely reporting of any deviations to ensure safety,
- Read and interpret blueprints, schematics, and drawings.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate Electrical Engineering or related qualification,
- Minimum of 2 years working experience,
- Knowledge of electrical principles and regulations,
- Ability to use hand and power tools safely and effectively,
- Physical ability to work in confined spaces or at heights.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.
Deadline: 19 May 2023