Electronic Media Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

News gathering and writing.

Creating and producing audio-visual content.

Script/copy writing.

Photography, video filming, graphic designing and editing.

Live events broadcasting.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Media and Society Studies / Journalism or equivalent.

National Diploma in Broadcast Journalism or equivalent will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years of continuous working experience in multimedia production.

Personal Attributes:

Good scriptwriting, photography and videography skills

Good grasp of multimedia production

Social media management skills

Must have basic appreciation of media techniques necessary to maintain a visible and reputable corporate identity.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 April 2023