Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Embroidery Machine Operator

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Operate embroidery equipment and software to create product designs.
  • Apply appropriate color fill patterns.
  • Create and edit designs on embroidery machines.
  • Convert designs from electronic formats to embroidery format.
  • Provide high-quality embroidery work.
  • Verify product specifications, colors, quantities and materials.
  • Maintain quality assurance standards.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of three (3) ‘O’ Level passes.
  • At least two (2) years of relevant experience in a similar position.
  • Knowledge of using a multi-head Embroidery machine.
  • Demonstrable ability to handle multi-head Embroidery machine including operator tasks which include threading, oiling and clearing of first-level faults.
  • Demonstrable ability to use one or more Embroidery software.
  • Ability to originate designs would be an added advantage.
  • Ability to do Embroidery on caps would put the applicant in good standing.
  • Successful applicants should be a self-starter, team player, able to work under pressure and for long hours.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

