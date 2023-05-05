Embroidery Machine Operator

Job Description

Applications from suitably qualified members are invited to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate embroidery equipment and software to create product designs.

Convert designs from electronic formats to embroidery format.

Sew logs, initials, and other patterns into fabric.

Perform regular machine maintenance tasks.

Keeping track of work orders and updating records.

Ensure that all orders are completed in a timely manner.

Ensure that all projects are completed to client’s specifications.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be mature and have a Certificate in Textiles related courses.

A Diploma and or Degree in the relevant area of specialisation is an added advantage.

Previous experience in Textile or Clothing industry is necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications, including a curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars which should include full names, place and date of birth; certified copies of national identification, birth certificate, proof of qualifications, employment and experience, current salary, date of availability, telephone number and names and addresses of three (3) referees. Applications should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar

Department of Human Resources

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

OR hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 113.

Deadline: 05 May 2023