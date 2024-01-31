Emergency Project Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.

The successful candidate will manage, coordinate, and monitor project activities and relationships with partners and other project stakeholders to assist in the achievement of project objectives of advancing Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) work of serving the poor and vulnerable. His/her project management skills and knowledge of the program area will ensure that the CP delivers high-quality programming and continuously works towards improving the impact of the project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leading technical, budget management, monitoring, and reporting activities through the project cycle - start-up, implementation, and close-out - in line with CRS program quality principles and standards, donor and sector requirements, and good practices.

Effectively managing talent and supervising team members. Managing team dynamics and staff well-being. Providing coaching, strategically tailoring individual development plans, contributing to the recruitment process of project staff, and completing performance management for direct reports.

Ensuring learning properly accompanies project activities throughout the project cycle. Supporting accountability through coordinating project evaluation activities following MEAL Policy. Proactively identifying and recording issues, reporting them to inform adjustments to plans and implementing schedules.

Engaging and strengthening partnerships relevant to the project, applying appropriate partnership concepts, tools, and approaches.

Representing the organization with donors, INGO working groups, UN, relevant local partners and relevant local government and community actors for agriculture and emergency recovery.

Coordinating activities required to effectively use financial, material, and human resources to ensure quality implementation of the project. Conducting periodic budget reviews and following up with partners on timely submission of quality financial and narrative reports to facilitate proper tracking of resource utilization.

Identifying staff capacity needs and technical assistance needs of partner organizations and contributing to capacity strengthening and coming up with required interventions to support quality project implementation.

Assisting with the preparation of trends analysis reports and disseminating results.

Working with Program Quality Specialist to ensure that the project meets all minimum program quality requirements.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree required. Master’s degree in Development Studies, International Relations, Agriculture or related discipline would be an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years of work experience in project management, ideally in the field of Food for Assets Interventions.

Relevant grant management experience, especially for USG BHA or other public donors, a plus.

Experience working with stakeholders at various levels and strengthening community partnerships.

Ability to contribute to the development of technical proposals, a plus.

Experience in analyzing data and contributing to evaluation reports.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Emergency Project Manager” in the email subject line.