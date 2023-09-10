Energy Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The purpose of this job is to coordinate the regional energy tracking, monitoring, analysis and reporting. Incumbent should also undertake all administrative activities for energy logistics operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Raises oracle requisitions for Refuelling bulk fuel.
- Captures and consolidates generator refuelling reports submitted by Refuelling Drivers and forwards to Analyst.
- Extracts and analyses refuelling vehicle usage reports and submits to Analyst.
- Keeps refuelling vehicle compliance licences, schedules and records and liaises with Field Regional Team Leaders for renewal.
- Generate monthly requisitions for post-paid and prepaid ZESA bills and tokens in Oracle.
- Logs all invoices sent to Finance Department for payment.
- Collects Refuelling Drivers overtime, T&S and Out of hotel claims before submitting to Analyst and Team leader Field Operations – Regional.
- Reconciles petty cash usage and any other claims (casual workers).
Qualifications and Experience
- 6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- A relative Diploma.
- At least 2 - 3 years’ experience in a related field or equivalent.
- Class 2 Driver’s licence.
Other
How to Apply
Please apply to: The HR Business Partner; Econet Wireless via email to: careers@econet.co.zw clearly indicating the position “Energy Clerk” in the subject area.
NB: Please note only short listed applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 12 September 2023
