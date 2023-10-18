Engineer: Cybersecurity (Harare)
Job Description
Standard Bank Group is a leading Africa-focused financial services group, and an innovative player on the global stage, that offers a variety of career-enhancing opportunities – plus the chance to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals. Our clients range from individuals, to businesses of all sizes, high net worth families and large multinational corporates and institutions. We’re passionate about creating growth in Africa. Bringing true, meaningful value to our clients and the communities we serve and creating a real sense of purpose for you.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide expert professional knowledge and technical skills within a specialist area. To execute the bank's information security initiatives, enabling management to make the appropriate decisions and monitoring the protection of sensitive data and systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Type of Qualification: First Degree.
- Field of Study: Information Technology.
- Type of Qualification: Professional Certification.
- Field of Study: Cloud Fundamental certifications AWS/Azure.
Experience Required:
- Software Engineering Technology (1-2 years).
- Proven experience in risk management (3-4) years.
- Proven experience in software and integration development, databases, operating systems, and network security controls, as well as technical and business management.
Behavioral Competencies:
- Adopting Practical Approaches.
- Articulating Information.
- Developing Strategies.
- Embracing Change.
- Exploring Possibilities.
- Generating Ideas.
- Interpreting Data.
- Making Decisions.
- Meeting Timescales.
- Producing Output.
- Providing Insights.
- Team Working.
Technical Competencies:
- Data Analysis.
- Debugging and Fixing Software.
- Design Patterns.
- Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodologies & Tools.
- Systems Patterns Integration.
- Technical Analysis.
- Use of Build and Test Automation.
- Write Code.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 31 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Stanbic Bank
We’re more than just a bank. We look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.
As a leading Africa-focused financial services organisation, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth.