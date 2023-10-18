Engineer: Network (Harare)
Job Description
Standard Bank Group is a leading Africa-focused financial services group, and an innovative player on the global stage, that offers a variety of career-enhancing opportunities – plus the chance to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals. Our clients range from individuals, to businesses of all sizes, high net worth families and large multinational corporates and institutions. We’re passionate about creating growth in Africa. Bringing true, meaningful value to our clients and the communities we serve and creating a real sense of purpose for you.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To manage and support the business networking infrastructure, acquiring, designing, implementing and operating the relevant business information technology networking resources, and supporting the day-to-day operations of the networking infrastructure, maintaining, and ensuring the security of information technology assets, and planning and testing processes to ensure compliance with system requirements, business objectives, security standards, and other technical requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
Type of Qualification: Diploma
Field of Study: Information Technology
Experience Required:
- Technology Operations/ Infrastructure Production Technology.
- At least 3-5 years.
- Experience in building and managing Networking Technology Infrastructure and Operational environments, the design, adjustments, diagrams and appraisal of current required upgrades, physical and Cloud platforms, infrastructures such as CISCO and firewall adjustments, overseeing and managing related activities and projects, and networking security technologies such as; IPS, IDS, VPN's, NAC, Wireless standards and protocols, network routing and switching technologies in a global infrastructure.
Behavioral Competencies:
- Articulating Information.
- Checking Details.
- Establishing Rapport.
- Examining Information.
- Generating Ideas.
- Interpreting Data.
- Making Decisions.
- Producing Output.
- Providing Insights.
- Taking Action.
- Team Working.
- Upholding Standards.
Technical Competencies:
- Data Analysis and Inference.
- Information Technology Architecture.
- Network Management.
- Network Security.
- Promote Good Governance, Risk & Control.
- Risk Management.
- Service Level Management.
- Stakeholder Management (IT).
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 31 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Stanbic Bank
We’re more than just a bank. We look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.
As a leading Africa-focused financial services organisation, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth.