Job Description
The main purpose of the role is to plan and co-ordinate the installation and commissioning of new products and services, Core Network Systems, and associated infrastructure within the Econet Wireless Data Centres.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in production of installation/ implementation plans for new systems, new services and new infrastructure.
- Participate in production of integration/ configuration and commissioning plans for new systems, services and infrastructure.
- Review and provide inputs to Installation Plans, LLD documents for new products, systems and/or services.
- Keeps and updates all ICT & Services implementation documentation.Supervises and participates in the implementation of the ICT elements in line with agreed Processes & Procedures (using appropriate Project Management methodologies)
- Plans and coordinates the operational readiness assurance (acceptance and commissioning) and ensures new services and systems are operationalized effectively.
- Manages vendor/ contractors to ensure delivery of service in line with contract and SLAs through direct reports.
- Ensures that the team and third parties’ compliance with the company SHE policy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Electronic, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications and Computer Engineering or equivalent
- Relevant postgraduate or vocational qualification will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years Industry experience.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/engineer-systems-integration-x1-3/
Deadline: 21 June 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
