Engineering Instructors x2

Applicants must have a first Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, and a National Diploma in Electrical or Electronic Engineering. In addition, applicants are required to have a minimum of three (3) years post-qualification experience after first degree in the field or automation, instrumentation and control, mechatronics or electronics.

The successful applicant will be expected to lead students through experimental work, demonstrate the operations of various types of equipment and plant, and to guide them through hands-on operation of the plant and equipment with particular regard to safety. In addition, he/she will be expected to also assist academic staff in their research activities.

Membership of a professional body such as the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers is required.

Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma in Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing or equivalent and three years’ post-qualification experience; or a Degree in Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing /Geospatial

Science/Geospatial Intelligence or equivalent and one-year post-qualification experience.

Applicants must have experience in both Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing hardware and software maintenance as well as possess intimate knowledge of office software applications and networking. Successful applicants must be able to demonstrate GIS and Remote Sensing Workflows, prepare, demonstrate and supervise practicals for students, and to carry out GIS analysis for research. Industrial certification in software development and network administration shall be an added advantage.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have a Degree in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing /Geospatial Science/Geospatial Intelligence or equivalent and at least three years’ post-qualification experience

Conditions Of Service:

An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw, in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 19 March 2024