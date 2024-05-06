Engineering Superintendent (Manicaland)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the job is based at the Mine in Chiadzwa and is responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the development of short, medium-and long-term. strategic plans for Engineering Department.

Monitoring equipment condition and developing relevant plans to resolve issues that may arise.

Developing and refining periodical maintenance plans to enable achievement of the key departmental KPI's to support production.

Maintenance Planning and Reliability Engineering Systems Management.

Defining key critical spares and inventory management in liaison with Stores.

Tracking and analysis of system performance including document control.

Ensuring compliance to the mine SHEQ policies and standards to achieve the company's objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

At least five (5) years' experience in Engineering Planning preferably in a mining environment or heavy manufacturing industry.

Membership to a professional body such as ZIE or ECZ.

Experience in working with SAP or similar CMMS.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com