Engineering Superintendent (Manicaland)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the job is based at the Mine in Chiadzwa and is responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in the development of short, medium-and long-term. strategic plans for Engineering Department.
- Monitoring equipment condition and developing relevant plans to resolve issues that may arise.
- Developing and refining periodical maintenance plans to enable achievement of the key departmental KPI's to support production.
- Maintenance Planning and Reliability Engineering Systems Management.
- Defining key critical spares and inventory management in liaison with Stores.
- Tracking and analysis of system performance including document control.
- Ensuring compliance to the mine SHEQ policies and standards to achieve the company's objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
- At least five (5) years' experience in Engineering Planning preferably in a mining environment or heavy manufacturing industry.
- Membership to a professional body such as ZIE or ECZ.
- Experience in working with SAP or similar CMMS.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
All applications should reach us on or before 12 May 2024.
All applications should reach us on or before 12 May 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.