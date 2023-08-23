Pindula|Search Pindula
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Engineers: Planning and Technology x2 (Head Office)

Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares departmental and corporate business plans.
  • Coordinates the updating of the Rural Energy Master Plan.
  • Prepares grid and off grid system long term development plans.
  • Develops socio-economic models to inform development of energy/ power system programs.
  • Carries out rural energy surveys and demand forecast.
  • Prepares plans to strengthen rural transmission and distribution network.
  • Develops load forecasting and power system modeling for transmission and distribution network plans.
  • Consolidates departmental performance management plans and reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Engineering or equivalent.
  • Membership of a professional institution.
  • At least 6 years experience.
  • Class 4 Drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to:

Chief Human Resource Officer

Rural Electrification Fund

P Bag 250A

Harare

Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 01 September 2023

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

