Engineers: Planning and Technology x2 (Head Office)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares departmental and corporate business plans.
- Coordinates the updating of the Rural Energy Master Plan.
- Prepares grid and off grid system long term development plans.
- Develops socio-economic models to inform development of energy/ power system programs.
- Carries out rural energy surveys and demand forecast.
- Prepares plans to strengthen rural transmission and distribution network.
- Develops load forecasting and power system modeling for transmission and distribution network plans.
- Consolidates departmental performance management plans and reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Engineering or equivalent.
- Membership of a professional institution.
- At least 6 years experience.
- Class 4 Drivers licence.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be sent to:
Chief Human Resource Officer
Rural Electrification Fund
P Bag 250A
Harare
Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw
NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw