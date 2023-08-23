Engineers: Planning and Technology x2 (Head Office)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares departmental and corporate business plans.

Coordinates the updating of the Rural Energy Master Plan.

Prepares grid and off grid system long term development plans.

Develops socio-economic models to inform development of energy/ power system programs.

Carries out rural energy surveys and demand forecast.

Prepares plans to strengthen rural transmission and distribution network.

Develops load forecasting and power system modeling for transmission and distribution network plans.

Consolidates departmental performance management plans and reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Engineering or equivalent.

Membership of a professional institution.

At least 6 years experience.

Class 4 Drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to:

Chief Human Resource Officer