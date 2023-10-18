Engineers: Project Management x2
CBZ Bank Limited
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Engineer (Project Management) within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Initiate project, execution, monitoring, control and closure Plans.
- Develop the Project Charter and manage all IT Projects approvals before projects commencement.
- Design IT projects Delivery processes and systems for efficient delivery of IT Projects.
- Implement IT Projects in consultation with the IT Projects Lead.
- Prepare drafts of projects business case, business and technology needs assessment, and Investment Appraisal.
- Prepare and provide timeous project status reports, i.e., project health report, risk report, variance report, budget report, management reports, resource reports, cost benefit reports, performance reports, etc.
- Identify, resolve and/ or escalate conflict of resources, people and interests pertaining to all stakeholders.
- Assist in the development of the Projects expenditure budgets, monitor expenses, and provide input to the cost savings initiatives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Project Management or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- Project Management Certifications.
- At least 3 years’ experience in an IT Project environment.
- Experience in Business Analysis, Systems Integration and Stakeholder relations.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send CVs to: careers@cbz.co.zw
Deadline: 18 October 2023
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
