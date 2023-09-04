English Language and Literature Teacher (Harare)

Job Description

Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of English Language and Literature Teacher (to teach up to “A” level) that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching English Language and Literature.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.

Post Graduate Diploma in education or

Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution.

Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.

At least 4 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.

Christian based background.

Ability to solve minor problems that happen within their classrooms.

Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.

Professionalism.

Good communication skills since the teacher must interact with parents, administrators, and other teachers on a daily basis.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.