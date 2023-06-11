English Language and Literature Teacher Up to “A” Level (Kadoma)

Job Description
Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of English Language and Literature teacher that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is a Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC center with Boarding and day School.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching the subject up to A Level,
- Creating lesson plans,
- Evaluating student performance,
- Maintaining classroom records,
- Meeting with parents, teachers, and other professionals,
- Updating curriculum, and participating in campus events.
- Evaluating and grading students' class work, assignments, and other papers.
- Supervising projects.
- Preparing course materials such as syllabi, homework assignments, and hand-outs.
- Carrying out additional research, supervisory, or organizational duties may also be required depending upon the expectations of the Maranatha Christian School.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
- Post Graduate Diploma in education or
- Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution
- Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.
- 4 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
- Christian based background.
- Ability to solve minor problems that happen within their classrooms.
- Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.
- Professionalism.
- Good communication skills since the teacher must interact with parents, administrators, and other teachers on a daily basis.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered and preference shall be given to Kadoma residents and towns near Kadoma.
Deadline: 11 June 2023