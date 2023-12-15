English Teacher: Hermann Gmeiner Group Of Schools (Bindura)
Job Description
To provide teaching services from Form 1 to Form 6 pupils at Hermann Gmeiner Group of School based in Bindura.
- Supervisor: School Head.
- (Job Ref: HGGS/6/12/23)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class.
- Maintaining the classroom register and pass on vital information to the office.
- Consulting and informing parents regarding pupil’s progress of your class and individual pupils.
- Contributing to the further development of the school.
- Contributing to the good classroom atmosphere, including stimulating wall displays.
- Conducting himself/ herself in a professional manner in terms of both dressing and behaviour and leading by example.
- Ensuring that all lessons are well prepared and that interest is generated to ensure that material is presented in a professional manner.
- Showing interest in their pupils and teaching ways to encourage enthusiasm and good manners and respect.
- Actively participating in co-curricular activities.
- Understanding the new curriculum framework and the role of the teacher.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Maths and English.
- A MUST : Degree/Diploma in teaching with 5 years’ experience.
- Bachelors or Master's degree in English, or a related field will be an added advantage.
Attributes:
- Computer Literacy.
- Organized.
- Team Player.
- Can work with minimum supervision.
- Good written and Verbal communication Skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.
Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.
Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes.
Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.
Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org
Deadline: 15 Decenber 2023
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.
SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.