Enterprise Architect (Harare)

Strategic IT planning and IT Architecture development for a portfolio of CABS & Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited (OMZIL), ensuring the respective IT change agendas are aligned to the business strategy, change portfolio and IT Strategy & Roadmaps. The respective IT portfolios must be kept in line with the Old Mutual Africa Regions (OMAR) Enterprise IT Architecture and governance.

Participates in defining and maintaining architectural standards for deployment and management of applications, information, communication and technology infrastructure.

Works within cost, quality and functional constraints and standards.

Governs and assists solution development to enable conformance to the Group IT architectural standards.

Governs and assists segment solution Life Cycle Management to promote adherence to OMZIL IT Principles and synergy across OML.

Researches material sells concepts and challenges business to operate at new levels of excellence and efficiency.

Provides IT consulting to segment technology project teams and clients to maximize the value and affordability of the data, information, applications and infrastructure.

Contributes to the development, evolution and maintenance of a detailed OMZIL IT architecture through the involvement of relevant segment/business stakeholders as well as key internal and external forums.

Ensures that the segment IT architecture aligns with OMZIL IT strategy and is presented and approved through the Group Architecture processes.

Reviews solutions to ensure that it: Meets the business requirements, meets the non-functional requirements and fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects.

Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs.

Facilitate segment IT and business architectural submissions to the relevant governance boards.

Directly manages and mentors a team Responsible for application portfolio management (APM), coordination of the OMZIL submissions and reporting the re the status to the exco and technical\health implications of the OMAR solutions, suppliers and services.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification – BSc Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

3 years + related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience. Multi-disciplinary application of wide knowledge spanning business, data and technology.

EA practice certification e.g. TOGAF or Zachman

Certification in Cloud – AWS, Azure

Strategic IT Planning and Roadmap development, Application Portfolio Management, Financial Services (Insurance and Banking) Systems Management / Architecture

Application Portfolio Management, Building Architecture, Business Strategies, Design, Information Technology Strategies, IT Planning, Laravel, Linux, PHP (Programming Language), Spring Boot

