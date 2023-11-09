Enterprise Risk Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

The role is responsible for supporting enterprise-wide departments/teams to understand risks within their operations and assist them in determining optimal controls to proactively mitigate the impact of risk on the achievement of ZINARA objectives. This position reports to the Risk and Loss Control Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifies, assesses and recommends relevant mitigation measures for risk in line with the organisation's Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

Compiles the Corporate Risk Register and assists all departments to compile and maintain departmental risk registers.

Conducts fraud risk assessments (FRA), that is, proactive identification of internal and external fraud risks inherent in the business (people, systems and processes), assess likelihood of occurrence and impact thereof.

Tracks the implementation of risk management recommendations made to Internal departments and reports the status to superiors.

Researches, designs and prepares material on any specialized or customized training to Team members and other high-risk departments (e.g. Finance, Procurement, Licensing and Tolling Operations, etc.) in the organisation as necessary.

Delivers training on risk, integrity and ethics management to all staff in the organisation

Performs periodic key control testing in line with control testing plan.

Provides input into the Departmental Reports to the relevant governance committees on progress of significant items.

Champions the Risk Control Self-Assessment (RCSAs)

Other duties as maybe assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 "O" levels including Maths/Accounts and English.

At least 2 A' level passes or equivalent.

Minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Risk Management, Forensic Accounting/Auditing, Business Administration, Information Systems, Business Studies and Computing Science, or similar is required.

Relevant certifications - CFE, ACCA, CIMA, CIA, CISA, CRISC etc are an added advantage.

Membership of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.

Clean class 4 drivers' licence.

At least (5) years' relevant work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources