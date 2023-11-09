Enterprise Risk Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
The role is responsible for supporting enterprise-wide departments/teams to understand risks within their operations and assist them in determining optimal controls to proactively mitigate the impact of risk on the achievement of ZINARA objectives. This position reports to the Risk and Loss Control Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identifies, assesses and recommends relevant mitigation measures for risk in line with the organisation's Enterprise Risk Management Framework.
- Compiles the Corporate Risk Register and assists all departments to compile and maintain departmental risk registers.
- Conducts fraud risk assessments (FRA), that is, proactive identification of internal and external fraud risks inherent in the business (people, systems and processes), assess likelihood of occurrence and impact thereof.
- Tracks the implementation of risk management recommendations made to Internal departments and reports the status to superiors.
- Researches, designs and prepares material on any specialized or customized training to Team members and other high-risk departments (e.g. Finance, Procurement, Licensing and Tolling Operations, etc.) in the organisation as necessary.
- Delivers training on risk, integrity and ethics management to all staff in the organisation
- Performs periodic key control testing in line with control testing plan.
- Provides input into the Departmental Reports to the relevant governance committees on progress of significant items.
- Champions the Risk Control Self-Assessment (RCSAs)
- Other duties as maybe assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 "O" levels including Maths/Accounts and English.
- At least 2 A' level passes or equivalent.
- Minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Risk Management, Forensic Accounting/Auditing, Business Administration, Information Systems, Business Studies and Computing Science, or similar is required.
- Relevant certifications - CFE, ACCA, CIMA, CIA, CISA, CRISC etc are an added advantage.
- Membership of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.
- Clean class 4 drivers' licence.
- At least (5) years' relevant work experience.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare
Or email 2023adminvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.