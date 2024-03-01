Enterprise Systems and Applications Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Our client, a group of companies and a market leader in the financial services industry is looking for a technically competent individual who specialises in business systems and applications.

The incumbent performs senior professional level business systems analysis and project management activities which include planning, designing, implementing and maintaining group-wide business applications and computer systems. Reporting to the Group ICT Executive, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Analysing and designing IT business processes for implementation within the portfolio and recommends identified alternative solutions to exploit new technologies and automation of systems.

Developing, maintaining, and overseeing standards, processes, protocols, procedures and documentation related to their area of responsibility ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.

Implementing system changes and administering access to systems and information utilising approved information technology security policies, standards, and guidelines.

Leading the projects in areas of responsibility by determining project scope and staff resources required to complete projects including preparation of project work plans and timelines, monitoring project milestones and reporting of project progress to management.

Conducting research and recommending required desktop and database configurations to ensure optimum performance and capability to meet the business needs of the group.

Recommending resource and budget management to support operations strategy execution.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Science in Computing/ Electronic engineering.

Post graduate qualification (e.g, MBA /MSC) will be an added advantage.

At least 8 years in systems administration and support, with 5 years of those at supervisory/managerial level or a related environment.

Experience in Project Management principles.

Knowledge and experience of system design, development, implementation, and user support principles and practices.

Knowledge on leading edge technologies.

Expert knowledge of Microsoft administration tools and services, Microsoft security standards, Microsoft applications, Microsoft systems and architecture.

Expert knowledge of remote management configuration & troubleshooting.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Please email your CV to: recruitment@ulendo.co.zw