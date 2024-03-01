Enterprise Systems and Applications Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Our client, a group of companies and a market leader in the financial services industry is looking for a technically competent individual who specialises in business systems and applications.
The incumbent performs senior professional level business systems analysis and project management activities which include planning, designing, implementing and maintaining group-wide business applications and computer systems. Reporting to the Group ICT Executive, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analysing and designing IT business processes for implementation within the portfolio and recommends identified alternative solutions to exploit new technologies and automation of systems.
- Developing, maintaining, and overseeing standards, processes, protocols, procedures and documentation related to their area of responsibility ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.
- Implementing system changes and administering access to systems and information utilising approved information technology security policies, standards, and guidelines.
- Leading the projects in areas of responsibility by determining project scope and staff resources required to complete projects including preparation of project work plans and timelines, monitoring project milestones and reporting of project progress to management.
- Conducting research and recommending required desktop and database configurations to ensure optimum performance and capability to meet the business needs of the group.
- Recommending resource and budget management to support operations strategy execution.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Science in Computing/ Electronic engineering.
- Post graduate qualification (e.g, MBA /MSC) will be an added advantage.
- At least 8 years in systems administration and support, with 5 years of those at supervisory/managerial level or a related environment.
- Experience in Project Management principles.
- Knowledge and experience of system design, development, implementation, and user support principles and practices.
- Knowledge on leading edge technologies.
- Expert knowledge of Microsoft administration tools and services, Microsoft security standards, Microsoft applications, Microsoft systems and architecture.
- Expert knowledge of remote management configuration & troubleshooting.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Please email your CV to: recruitment@ulendo.co.zw
All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
Deadline: 01 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Ulendo Human Capital
Ulendo's primary role is to facilitate identified, necessary change within an organisation in order to enhance the success of the company. Our management, human resources and training services are intended to improve productivity, efficiency, and communication and employee morale.
Address: 47 Quorn Avenue Mt. Pleasant, Harare
Website: https://ulendo.co.zw/
Email: admin@ulendo.co.zw
Phone: +263 8677 103 067; +263 783 837 275