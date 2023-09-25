Entrepreneurship Skills Coordinator (Harare)

Answering and reporting to the Programs Manager, the Entrepreneurship Skills Coordinator is responsible for channeling efforts of Entrepreneurship Trainers towards assisting youths build business development competencies which will allow them to live independently. He/she should understand the central concepts and methods of inquiry; using a variety of instructional strategies to encourage the development of critical thinking, problem solving, and performance skills; creating learning experiences that make content meaningful to all students. Reports to: Programs Manager

Location: Chitungwiza, Epworth Zimbabwe (with travels from time to time)

Contract Period: 3 months (with possibility of extension based on funding)

Duties and Responsibilities

Source out, arrange and facilitate training that will raise the capacity and increase the self-esteem and wellness of youth; providing activities that develop business and entrepreneurship skills; building capacity and independence in students.

Preparation of a detailed implementation plan for the business development skills component of the IYDP with a monthly and weekly breakdown of activities. This plan is shared with all Entrepreneurship Trainers as a guide to training of students.

Lead in delivery of the course throughout the year, utilizing all Entrepreneurship Development trained personnel in YA as required.

Evaluates training after every cohort to ensure that it meets required learning outcomes and prepares students for onward progression.

Integration with programs and training teams for planning, implementation, and execution.

Deliver entrepreneurship skills training as required, based on direction and curriculum developed/ adopted by Young Africa.

Keep record of all required documents related to Entrepreneurship Skills training program, beneficiary selection, training, and post training evaluation.

Coordinate with Programs Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, and Vocational Training Principal for parallel monitoring of activities as well as post training evaluation.

Establish and maintain collaborative relationships with other organizations offering entrepreneurship training, SIYB, ILO and Idealab entrepreneurship model for youth empowerment programs.

Promotes integration and Programme linkages for entrepreneurship activities across projects.

Participate in YA dissemination activities of its programmes and courses including developing interactional material as required.

Build teams for outreach facilitation of entrepreneurship skills in consultation with the Programs coordinator to ensure that program activities are in line with set objectives.

Establish and maintain contact and productive working relationships with community representatives, local and international organizations, beneficiaries and employers as related to business entrepreneurship development.

Work collaboratively with immediate supervisor and YA’s Finance and administration staff as required to process Purchase Requests (PR) for the entrepreneurship training component.

Keep abreast of current national initiatives and activities, develop a network of resources and contacts to further expand the Entrepreneurship Skills program

Explore ideas and opportunities to personalize training to increase students’ participation.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of International Labour Organisation (ILO) SIYB and Ideal ab Entrepreneurship training model qualifications.

First degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship from a recognized university.

Minimum of Higher National Diploma in Business Studies or National Diploma with a module on Entrepreneurship Skills Development from a recognized institution or polytechnic will be an added advantage.

Business/Entrepreneurship Counselling skills.

Certified Entrepreneurship Skills Trainer (preferably ILO and Idealab).

Teaching Qualification and experience will be an added advantage.

Mature person preferably above 35 years of age.

A minimum of 3 years proven active Entrepreneurship Training experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send 1 page letter of motivation, CV and copies of relevant certificates to: ya.zim@youngafrica.org

Deadline: 28 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message