Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Enumerators (x20)

Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Dec. 10, 2023
Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre [MDTC] is a community-based organization registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO25/91). MDTC implements diversified community development and humanitarian programmes to enhance the food security and livelihoods of the vulnerable households whilst strengthening their capacities. The organization is anticipating funding from World Food Programme to implement Lean Season Assistance (LSA) in Mwenezi district. We are therefore inviting qualified men and women to apply for the following positions in preparation for the programme implementation.

PROJECT: LEAN SEASON ASSISTANCE

Contract Period: 1.5 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing registration material before going for each registration.
  • Attending and participating in all registrations timeously.
  • Ranking all households in allocated village during registrations.
  • Registering all legible households accurately on registration form and/or in SCOPE.
  • Validating and crosschecking all recorded data before submission of registration data to MERL Officer.
  • Transferring any assigned registration information as requested.
  • Submitting registration information summaries of villages registered after each day’s registration.
  • Cleaning SCOPE data to ensure correct and quality data capturing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
  • One (1) year experience in similar exercise working with NGOs.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR

Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.

Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).

Deadline: 10 December 2023 at 1200 Hours

Mwenezi Development Training Centre

The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.

Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263773003677

Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw

