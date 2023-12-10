Enumerators (x20)

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing registration material before going for each registration.

Attending and participating in all registrations timeously.

Ranking all households in allocated village during registrations.

Registering all legible households accurately on registration form and/or in SCOPE.

Validating and crosschecking all recorded data before submission of registration data to MERL Officer.

Transferring any assigned registration information as requested.

Submitting registration information summaries of villages registered after each day’s registration.

Cleaning SCOPE data to ensure correct and quality data capturing.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

One (1) year experience in similar exercise working with NGOs.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR

Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.

Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).

