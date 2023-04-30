Environmental Health Technicians x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Community Disease Investigation and Control.

Solid waste management.

Water and Food safety monitoring.

Conducting environmental audits.

Enforcement of Public health By-laws.

Health and hygiene promotion.

Qualifications and Experience

A National Diploma in Environmental Health.

Valid Practicing Certificate issued by the Environmental Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023