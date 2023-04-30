Environmental Health Technicians x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Community Disease Investigation and Control.
- Solid waste management.
- Water and Food safety monitoring.
- Conducting environmental audits.
- Enforcement of Public health By-laws.
- Health and hygiene promotion.
Qualifications and Experience
- A National Diploma in Environmental Health.
- Valid Practicing Certificate issued by the Environmental Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
How to Apply
Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:
City Of Kadoma
Town House, Fitt Square
P.O. Box 460
Kadoma
M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 28 April 2023