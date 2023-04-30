Pindula
Kadoma City Council

Environmental Health Technicians x2


Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self-motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant positions that have arisen within City of Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Community Disease Investigation and Control.
  • Solid waste management.
  • Water and Food safety monitoring.
  • Conducting environmental audits.
  • Enforcement of Public health By-laws.
  • Health and hygiene promotion.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A National Diploma in Environmental Health.
  • Valid Practicing Certificate issued by the Environmental Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

M.DONDO: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023



Kadoma City is in Mashonaland West Province and located South West of Harare, the Capital   City. It is at 140km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo High­way and was founded in 1901, became a Municipality in 1917 and acquired city status in March 2000.

