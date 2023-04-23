Environmental Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above position that have arisen within the Environmental Management Agency (EMA)- an equal opportunity employer.

Station: Tsholotsho

Tsholotsho Duration: 12 months

Reporting to the Provincial Environmental Manager, the job holder will be responsible for enforcing environmental laws and ensuring the achievement of the Agency's objectives and carrying out key decisions on all environmental issues at district level.

Duties and Responsibilities

Building capacities of Local Authorities in environmental management through training of traditional leaders, RDC environment committees and sub committees and making sure that they are aware of their obligations as provided for by the statutes.

Identifying business opportunities and initiatives at district level that contribute to EMA's financial sustainability.

Spearheading the identification, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of community based environmental conservation projects in the district.

Carrying out targeted environmental education and awareness programmes in the district in order to build a culture of environmental consciousness and conservation.

Conducting environmental resource inventories and assessing potential for conservation and management.

Maintaining a district environmental information database for easy retrieval on ongoing activities.

Producing environmental plans in resettlement and communal areas to be used as basis for environmental management.

Supervising and monitoring of all developments in the district and ensuring that those that are prescribed do not proceed without EIA approval.

Ensuring timeous licence processing.

Controlling and monitoring environmental pollution.

Managing water effluent and hazardous substances.

Managing veld fires, wetland utilization and sand abstraction sites.

Handling grievances and disciplinary matters at district level up to the stage of formal written warning.

Preparing district budgets and work plans.

Managing assets at district level by maintaining an updated asset register.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum qualification of a first degree in Natural Resources Management, Environmental Sciences or any other related degree from a recognized tertiary institution.

At least one year working experience in an environmental-related field.

Sound knowledge of approaches and tools for sustainable environmental management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificatesto:

The Human Resources Manager

Environmental Management Agency

685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill

Box CY 385, Causeway

HARARE

Deadline: 08 May 2023