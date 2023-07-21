Pindula|Search Pindula
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Environmental Officer (Harare)

Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

This position exists to provide a coordination role in the implementation and review of Environmental management policies, procedures and practices to ensure achievement of the Organization’s objectives of implementing sustainable business practices.

Reports to: Chief Environment and Public Health Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Coordinates the implementation of all requisite Environmental Management policies and procedures.
  • Coordinates the implementation of best practices in Environmental Management at all Airports.
  • Ensures compliance to Environment related regulations by all Airports.
  • Ensures compliance to the Organisation’s Environmental Management Plan and timeous implementation of Environmental Management programs.
  • Analyses organisational systems, processes, activities and ensure compliance to ICAO, ACI, IATA recommendations on Environmental Management in aviation.
  • Implements of strategies and practises that help foster Environment protection including the surrounding communities.
  • Ensures implementation of Environment awareness programs at all business units.
  • Participates in the Integrated Business Management Systems Internal and External Audits.
  • Conducts Environmental inspections and ensure timeous closure of non-conformances.
  • Prepares and timeously submit ad-hoc, weekly, monthly, annual performance reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Honours Environmental Science/ Equivalent
  • MBA/ MSc in Environmental Management or equivalent an added advantage.
  • At least 6 years’ experience with 3 years’ experience in a similar role in aviation, mining, manufacturing, or construction industry.

Skills & Competences:

  • Competence in IMS (ISO) development and implementation.
  • Competence in IMS (ISO) Systems Internal Auditing.
  • Project Management.
  • ISO Systems Lead Auditor, an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

